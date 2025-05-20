Vietnamese beauty queen arrested over fibre gummies fraud
What's the story
Former Miss Grand International 2021 titleholder Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien has been arrested in Vietnam for involvement in a consumer fraud case.
The accusation is based on her promotion of Kera Supergreens Gummies, a dietary supplement she co-owned and marketed.
Authorities discovered that the product included much less fiber than advertised and depended on laxatives for its effects.
Deceptive marketing
Misleading claims and counterfeit products
The gummies were deemed counterfeit because of the use of substandard ingredients and misleading marketing slogans.
These included claims that each gummy was "the equivalent of one plate of vegetables" and suitable for all ages.
Tien, a prominent public figure in Vietnam, had promoted these gummies alongside social media influencers Pham Quang Linh and Hang Du Muc.
Successful venture
Joint venture and sales of Kera Supergreens Gummies
The Kera Supergreens Gummies were a part of a joint venture between Tien and a company founded by the two influencers.
More than 1,35,000 units were sold, pulling in over $6,50,000 (nearly ₹5.5cr).
However, an independent lab test found that each gummy only contained 16mg of fiber, much less than the advertised 200mg.
This prompted a formal investigation into the product.
Uncovering the truth
Investigation and official analysis
Upon investigation, it was found that Kera Supergreens Gummies were made with substandard, low-fiber ingredients.
The authorities noted that the packaging did not disclose either the real fiber content or that it had high levels of sorbitol, an artificial sweetener widely used in laxatives.
Facing public backlash, Tien deleted all promotional content related to the product from her social media accounts.
Product analysis
Official analysis and counterfeit classification
After the Ministry of Health requested an investigation, the Ho Chi Minh City food safety management authority officially analyzed the gummies.
Though sugar, protein, fat, and energy levels matched the registered claims of the manufacturer, authorities noted that the packaging failed to mention anything about fiber content.
As a result, the product was officially declared counterfeit.
Legal action
Charges and arrests in consumer fraud case
Tien and the other influencers admitted to making false claims and now face charges for deceiving consumers.
In March, all three influencers were fined and issued public apologies. However, in April, Vietnamese authorities escalated the case by arresting Linh, Muc, and company officials for producing counterfeit goods and defrauding customers.
Tien was arrested on Monday for allegedly deceiving consumers.