What's the story

The much-anticipated film Hera Pheri 3's veteran actor Paresh Rawal's exit has been attributed to a dispute over his fee demand, instead of any creative differences as previously reported.

A source told India Today that Rawal had asked for a salary of nearly ₹25 crore for his role.

This demand reportedly didn't sit well with his co-star and producer Akshay Kumar, leading to a standstill in the shoot.