Paresh Rawal exited 'Hera Pheri 3' over fee dispute?
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Hera Pheri 3's veteran actor Paresh Rawal's exit has been attributed to a dispute over his fee demand, instead of any creative differences as previously reported.
A source told India Today that Rawal had asked for a salary of nearly ₹25 crore for his role.
This demand reportedly didn't sit well with his co-star and producer Akshay Kumar, leading to a standstill in the shoot.
Legal action
Kumar's response to Rawal's fee demand
The source added that Kumar was irked by Rawal's hefty fee demand and has decided to take legal action against him.
The actor reportedly plans to sue Rawal for ₹25 crore for leaving the film midway.
Notably, this news comes after Rawal publicly clarified his exit from the franchise on X, stating that it was not due to creative differences.
Clarification
Rawal's statement on exit from 'Hera Pheri 3'
In his X post, Rawal reiterated the respect and faith he had in the film's director, Priyadarshan. He reiterated that there were no creative disagreements with the filmmaker.
The actor wrote, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."
Twitter Post
Read Rawal's tweet
I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025
Franchise history
'Hera Pheri' franchise: A brief overview
The Hera Pheri franchise, which started in 2000 with a Priyadarshan-directorial starring Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Rawal, has achieved cult status over the years, thanks to its comedy and iconic dialogues.
The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, released in 2006, followed the trio's misadventures.
Despite Rawal's exit, he recently collaborated with director Priyadarshan and co-star Kumar for the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, set to release in 2026.