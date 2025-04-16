Meet C Sankaran Nair: Real hero behind Akshay's 'Kesari 2'
What's the story
Sir C. Sankaran Nair, a driving force during the Indian freedom struggle and a former president of the Indian National Congress, is set to be played by Akshay Kumar in Kesari Chapter 2.
Despite his towering achievements, Nair has largely been neglected in contemporary Indian history.
But now, Kesari Chapter 2 is set to bring his story to life.
Here's everything you need to know about the unsung hero.
Background
Nair's early life and rise to prominence
Born in 1857 in Kerala's Mankara village, Nair belonged to an aristocratic family with a legacy of public service.
His great-grandfather served the East India Company, and his grandfather was a chief officer under civilian administration, per an India Today report.
Nair's great-grandson Raghu Palat, describes him as "punctilious, proud and an outspoken man of principle" in the book The Case That Shook the Empire.
Notably, the upcoming film is based on this book.
Political career
Nair's role in the Indian National Congress
Nair was the president of the Indian National Congress in 1897 and later a judge of the Madras High Court.
He notably disagreed with Lord Chelmsford's proposed reforms, which he considered insufficient for Indian self-rule.
His career-defining act came in 1919 after the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre, when he resigned from the Viceroy's Executive Council in protest, showcasing incredible courage and resilience.
Case
Nair's landmark fight against the British
In 1922, Nair published Gandhi and Anarchy, where he heavily criticized Michael O'Dwyer.
He wrote, "Before the reforms, it was in the power of the Lieutenant-Governor, a single individual, to commit the atrocities in the Punjab which we know only too well."
O'Dwyer sued Nair for defamation in England, won, and Nair was ordered to pay £500.
He said he would forgo the penalty if Nair apologized.
However, being the true patriot he was, Nair refused.
Social reform
Nair's contributions to social reform and equality
Nair also battled caste discrimination.
He worked relentlessly for the upliftment of the oppressed, including lower castes such as 'Cherumas' and 'Thiyyas' in Kerala.
His funeral in 1934 witnessed tributes from across the spectrum, with Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, among others, paying their respects.
Now, his story will be told by Dharma Productions in Kesari Chapter 2, releasing on April 18.
The film also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.