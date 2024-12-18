Lakshya to reunite with KJo for another action film: Report
Actor Lakshya, who made his acting debut in July 2024 with the globally acclaimed action film Kill, is all set to collaborate again with producer Karan Johar. The upcoming project will be a high-octane action thriller produced by Dharma Productions. According to Pinkvilla, the filming is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025, after the completion of Chand Mera Dil, another Dharma production featuring Lakshya and Ananya Panday.
'It's a story that everyone strongly believes in...'
Reportedly, the script for the untitled action thriller is locked and pre-production has started. The director's name is still under wraps. "The director's name has been kept under wraps, but the teams at Dharma are silently working on this action-packed thriller," a source told. The same source added that casting for other roles will start soon, stressing that "it's a story that everyone strongly believes in, as the action in the film is backed by strong emotion and drama."
Dharma Productions's upcoming slate of releases
Apart from the untitled action thriller, Dharma Productions is gearing up for a few releases in 2025. These include a courtroom drama with Akshay Kumar releasing in March, a romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and Dhadak 2. The production house is also working on Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni, which will hit theaters in 2025.