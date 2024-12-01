Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Sunny Kaushal confirmed that 'Shiddat 2' will release in early 2025, but it won't be a direct sequel to the first part.

He also mentioned his upcoming film 'Letters to Mr Khanna', which he hopes will release next year.

Sunny Kaushal speaks about 'Shiddat 2'

'Shiddat 2' to release in early 2025, confirms Sunny Kaushal

By Isha Sharma 11:38 am Dec 01, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Sunny Kaushal has been a part of films such as Shiddat, Hurdang, and Mili. Shiddat was particularly loved by the audience, and the film has now spawned a second part, co-featuring Wamiqa Gabbi. Now, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kaushal revealed that the film is expected to release in early 2025!

'Shiddat 2'

'Same DNA and same grain...'

Kaushal said, "It will be coming out early next year. It's not the continuation from the first part as unfortunately, I died in it. It's like a franchise; you take the same DNA and same grain and tell a different story." The first part starred Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan. It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Future endeavors

Kaushal's other upcoming project: 'Letters to Mr Khanna'

Kaushal also spoke about his long-delayed film Letters To Mr Khanna, in which he stars opposite Neetu Kapoor. He said, "That film is very beautiful, because it entails a lot of what it means to be a man and the growth of men. There's the deconstruction of society in those terms. I really want that to come out, hopefully soon, next year may be." It wrapped up almost two years ago.

Surprise factor

'The surprise element worked for me'

Separately, Kaushal said that the surprise element of his character in his recent film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba made it a hit. "It was something new which people did not expect out of me. So, I think the element of surprise also played a big part," he said. He added, "I put my heart and soul into that part and tried to make something out of the character, so it felt good to be validated after that."

Industry outlook

Kaushal's perspective on industry acceptance and future projects

When asked if he felt he belonged in the film industry after the success of his role, Kaushal said, "I don't know about it because I genuinely do not think like that. I just know ki mehnat karni hai, accha kaam karna hai and logon ko entertain karna hai." He added, "What I have received makes me happy and this is just my beginning."