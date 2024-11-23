Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned actor Anupam Kher is set to direct a new Australia-India co-production, 'The Return', with most of the filming taking place in Australia.

Kher's love for Australia and the recent co-production treaty between the two countries influenced his decision.

The project, backed by the Australian Consul General, is a collaboration between Anupam Kher Studio and Temple, aiming to strengthen Australia-India film ties.

By Isha Sharma 12:18 pm Nov 23, 202412:18 pm

What's the story Veteran actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher has announced his new directorial venture, The Return. The announcement was made at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film is a joint production between Australia and India, produced by Kher's studio and Australian film company Temple. It comes as Kher's studio wraps up production on Tanvi The Great, another film directed by him, which will release in late 2025.

Production details

'The Return' to feature Australian talent and locations

The Return will be mostly shot in Australia, with over 90% of the shoot happening there. An Australian actor will also play a key role in the film, emphasizing the use of Australian talent in different departments, per Variety. However, plot details are still under wraps. This project is in line with Kher's glorious career of over 540 films and 100 plays in 35 years, working with acclaimed directors like Ang Lee, David O Russell, and Woody Allen.

Director's statement

Kher expressed affection for Australia at IFFI

At the film festival, Kher revealed his love for Australia and said, "I have had a deep love for Australia ever since I first shot there in 1998." "Since then I have performed my play and been part of AACTA [Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts] international jury with Russel Crowe." "Now that there is a co-production treaty it was a no-brainer to place my next feature film as a director in Australia."

Official support

Australian Consul General endorsed Kher's new project

Meanwhile, Paul Murphy, the Australian Consul General in Mumbai, also expressed his support for Kher's new venture. "The future is bright, with Indian cinema gaining popularity in Australia and new opportunities for financing through our co-production agreement." "We welcome plans for production in Australia from someone of the stature of Anupam Kher and look forward to welcoming him to Australia as the film takes shape," said Murphy.

Joint venture

Kher's studio and Temple expressed excitement over collaboration

Herman De Souza, CEO of Anupam Kher Studio, highlighted their global focus and dedication to compelling storytelling. Anupam Sharma from Temple, who will co-produce the film, said: "A global creative force like Anupam Kher setting his film in Australia is a major boost for Australia-India film links and will further strengthen the relationship." Kher was last seen in Netflix's Vijay 69.