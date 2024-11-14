Summarize Simplifying... In short The film adaptation of Gregory Maguire's novel 'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

The two-part film, originally set for 2021, is now releasing on November 22, 2024, and December 25, 2025, due to production delays.

The trailer teases iconic songs from the musical and the stars' intense preparation for their roles, sparking fan speculation and anticipation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Wicked' will release on November 22

'Wicked': What to expect from Ariana Grande-Cynthia Erivo's magical extravaganza

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Nov 14, 202404:10 am

What's the story The much-awaited Broadway hit film adaptation, Wicked, will premiere on November 22. The musical, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, first premiered on Broadway in 2003 with Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in lead roles. The film version will see Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the iconic roles, directed by Jon M. Chu of Crazy Rich Asians fame.

Storyline

'Wicked' film: Plot and cast details

Like the musical, the film is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. It reimagines The Wizard of Oz from the perspective of witches Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande). The plot spans Elphaba's studies at Shiz University and her transformation into the Wicked Witch of the West. Fans can expect iconic tunes from the stage production such as Defying Gravity, Popular, and For Good.

Production details

'Wicked' film: Release date changes and budget

Originally, Wicked was slated to release in December 2021, but it was pushed back due to production challenges and COVID-19. In 2022, it was revealed that Wicked would be a two-part film, which would take more time for development and post-production work. The release dates are now November 22, 2024 (Part One) and December 25, 2025 (Part Two). The first part's budget is estimated to be around $200 million.

Trailer review

'Wicked' film: Trailer insights and fan reactions

The trailer for Wicked begins with the Wicked Witch's death announcement and shows Grande's Glinda arriving in a bubble while Erivo's Elphaba hides. It takes us back to when Glinda and Elphaba first met at school. The background score is a powerful rendition of Defying Gravity by the duo. Fans have speculated about potential new songs or changes to the original score in this adaptation, with mixed reactions anticipated.

Role preparation

'Wicked' film: Grande and Erivo's preparation for roles

Grande revealed she took voice and acting lessons "every day" for six months before being offered the part of Glinda. She worked with vocal coach Eric Vetro and acting teacher Nancy Banks because she wanted the role "so badly." Meanwhile, Erivo said she has been "working out a lot" to keep her "brain and body super-focused." She also mentioned working with a vocal coach for her role as Elphaba. It also stars Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) as Fiyero.