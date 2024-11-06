Summarize Simplifying... In short The historical drama 'Chhaava' and the sequel 'Pushpa 2' are set to have solo releases to maximize their box office potential.

'Chhaava', directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj, while 'Pushpa 2', directed by Sukumar, features Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj.

What's the story In a smart move to avoid a box office clash, the release date of Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited film Chhaava will reportedly be pushed forward. Originally scheduled for December 6, Chhaava would have clashed with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is set for release on December 5. However, the team of Chhaava has now opted for a different date sans direct competition, reported Mid-Day.

'Chhaava' release strategy aims to maximize box office potential

The decision to reschedule Chhaava's release is a strategic move to maximize its box office potential. An insider told Mid-Day, "The release makes sense when there are no other scheduled films." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also praised this decision, noting a box office clash could have hurt the earnings of both films. Showman Raj Bansal also commented on the decision, suggesting releasing Chhaava simultaneously with Pushpa 2 would have been detrimental.

'Chhaava' and 'Pushpa 2': A look at the films

Chhaava, a historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar, features Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj. Based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta, and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is helmed by Sukumar and sees Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj. The first installment of the series was a massive hit in 2021. It also stars Mandanna.