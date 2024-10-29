'Jumanji 3' to hit theaters in December 2026
The much-anticipated third installment of the Jumanji franchise, Jumanji 3, will premiere on December 11, 2026. Columbia Pictures will release the film in IMAX and premium large formats, reported Variety. The movie will see the return of franchise stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black under the direction of Jake Kasdan.
'Jumanji 3' production team and plot continuity
The production team for Jumanji 3 includes Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Kasdan, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. They also produced the 2019 sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level. The series' narrative revolves around a group of teenagers who find themselves trapped inside a video game. In 2021, producer Hiram expressed his excitement about the upcoming project saying they had "a big vision" for it.
'Jumanji 3' to conclude Hart and Johnson's on-screen journey
In a 2023 interview with Variety, Hart revealed that Jumanji 3 would be the end of his character's relationship with Johnson's. He had said, "We need something big to put our duo to an end, and not just leave it undone." This statement indicates that the upcoming film will bring closure to their characters' storyline.
'Jumanji' franchise's box office success
The Jumanji series has been a commercial success. The first film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, grossed over $960 million worldwide, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2017. Its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level also did exceptionally well at the box office, earning over $800 million globally. This financial success raises high hopes for the upcoming third installment in the franchise.