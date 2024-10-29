Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajinikanth's film 'Vettaiyan' continues to draw crowds, raking in ₹145cr by its 19th day. The movie, also featuring stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rana Daggubati, has seen fluctuating theater occupancy rates, peaking during evening and night shows.

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' maintains pace; collects ₹145cr after Day 19

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:50 am Oct 29, 202411:50 am

What's the story The Tamil action-drama Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, has crossed the ₹145cr mark at the Indian box office on its 19th day of release. The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions, earned around ₹0.5cr across all languages on Monday (October 28). This comes after a strong performance in its first 18 days in theaters where it collected an estimated ₹144.75cr net in India.

Occupancy trends

'Vettaiyan' witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates on Monday

On Monday, Vettaiyan recorded an overall 11.52% Tamil occupancy in theaters. The film's Tamil (2D) shows witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates throughout the day, with morning shows at 10.23%, afternoon shows at 10.98%, evening shows peaking at 12.04%, and night shows slightly higher at 12.82%. In major regions like Chennai, the film witnessed a higher overall occupancy of 16.25% with the highest attendance during night shows at 19%.

Telugu performance

'Vettaiyan' Telugu version also experienced varied theater occupancy

The Telugu version of Vettaiyan, Vettaiyan: The Hunter, also witnessed fluctuating theater occupancy on Monday. The film recorded an overall 10.77% Telugu occupancy with morning shows at 6.25%, afternoon shows peaking at 12.51%, evening shows dipping to 8.62% and night shows rising again to 15.68%. In Hyderabad, the film's overall occupancy was higher at 12%.

Star-studded cast

'Vettaiyan' boasts an ensemble cast led by Rajinikanth

Vettaiyan boasts of a star-studded ensemble cast, led by Rajinikanth. Other key roles are played by Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film's successful box office run is a testament to its popular appeal among audiences across different languages in India.