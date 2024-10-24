'Vicky Vidya Ka...' sees a dip; collects ₹36.44cr by Day-13
The Bollywood film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, and Vijay Raaz in key roles, has witnessed a dip in its box office collection. The movie, which hit theaters on October 11, along with Alia Bhatt's Jigra, initially trumped its rival despite receiving mixed reviews. However, it has failed to maintain the pace with Wednesday's collection being just ₹94L.
'Vicky Vidya Ka...' collection dropped from Day 4
The film's total box office collection now stands at ₹36.44cr after 13 days in theaters. The movie had a strong start with ₹5.5cr on the opening day, followed by ₹6.9cr and ₹6.4cr on the second and third days, respectively. However, there was a significant drop in earnings from the fourth day onward, with collections falling to between ₹1-2cr per day till the 12th day of release.
It still has time to end run respectably
Despite the fall in daily haul, the family comedy is expected to hold its own for another week, until big Diwali releases hit screens. Notably, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will likely take the box office by storm on November 1. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, meanwhile, is expected to score a lifetime collection of around ₹40cr or a little more.