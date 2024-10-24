Summarize Simplifying... In short The comedy film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' has raked in ₹36.44cr in 13 days, despite a drop in daily earnings after the third day.

The movie is expected to continue its run for another week before big Diwali releases like 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' hit the screens.

The film's lifetime collection is projected to be around ₹40cr. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' sees a dip; collects ₹36.44cr by Day-13

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:05 am Oct 24, 202411:05 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, and Vijay Raaz in key roles, has witnessed a dip in its box office collection. The movie, which hit theaters on October 11, along with Alia Bhatt's Jigra, initially trumped its rival despite receiving mixed reviews. However, it has failed to maintain the pace with Wednesday's collection being just ₹94L.

Collection details

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' collection dropped from Day 4

The film's total box office collection now stands at ₹36.44cr after 13 days in theaters. The movie had a strong start with ₹5.5cr on the opening day, followed by ₹6.9cr and ₹6.4cr on the second and third days, respectively. However, there was a significant drop in earnings from the fourth day onward, with collections falling to between ₹1-2cr per day till the 12th day of release.

More

It still has time to end run respectably

Despite the fall in daily haul, the family comedy is expected to hold its own for another week, until big Diwali releases hit screens. Notably, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will likely take the box office by storm on November 1. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, meanwhile, is expected to score a lifetime collection of around ₹40cr or a little more.