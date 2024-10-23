Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming Diwali releases, 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', are battling for screen space, with the former likely to secure more.

'Singham Again,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' fight it out for screens

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:30 pm Oct 23, 202404:30 pm

What's the story The upcoming Diwali season is getting hotter with a box office clash between two highly anticipated sequels, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. According to a report by Times Now, this competition has led to a fierce battle for screen allocation among cinema exhibitors. Several cinema managers from Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai have revealed they are facing "undue pressure" to allocate more screens to Singham Again.

What they said

'We are definitely under pressure...'

A Delhi cinema manager told the publication, "We are definitely under pressure from one of the two Diwali releases... Singham Again actually. Ideally, we would like to allot an equal number of screens to both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." "Both are very successful franchises and deserve an equal number of screens for the public to choose from. But as things are going, it seems likely that Singham Again would get more screens."

Additional challenge

Screen allocation battle intensified by film duration

The screen allocation battle is also made more difficult by the fact that both films are over 2.5 hours long. This means there are limited daily shows for both releases. Roshan Singh, a leading cinema exhibitor from Bihar, said he was confused over this needless fight. "Both are more than 2 1/2 hours long. This means the number of shows per day gets automatically reduced for both the Diwali releases," he said.

Director's view

'BB3' director Bazmee optimistic about Diwali releases

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee was optimistic about the upcoming Diwali releases. He said both films have their own unique energy and are bound to be blockbusters. Comparing it with Lagaan and Gadar, he asked why Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 couldn't repeat the same magic on the same Friday. Who wins the battle will become clear on November 1.