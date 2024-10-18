Summarize Simplifying... In short Dhruva Sarja's film 'Martin' has raked in ₹19.32 crore in its first week, despite a drop in earnings after its opening weekend.

The film, produced by Vasavi Enterprises and Uday K. Mehta Productions, was made on a budget of ₹20 crore and features a star-studded cast including Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, and Nathan Jones.

Despite the fluctuating box office performance, 'Martin' continues to entertain audiences across India.

'Martin' is running in theaters now

Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin' maintains pace; earns ₹19.32cr after Day 7

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:05 am Oct 18, 202410:05 am

What's the story Dhruva Sarja's latest Kannada actioner, Martin, has wrapped up its opening week at the box office on a high note. Despite a fall in ticket sales on weekdays after a strong opening, the film has managed to hold its own. Directed by AP Arjun, the movie was released in multiple languages including Kannada, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Here's more.

'Martin' box office collection: A detailed breakdown

Trade analyst Sacnilk reported that Martin opened with around ₹6.7 crore on its first day (last Friday) and collected ₹5.5 crore on Saturday. However, the film saw a major drop on Sunday, earning only ₹3.35 crore. The downward spiral continued into the next week—raking in ₹1.35 crore on Monday and an estimated ₹1 crore on Tuesday, taking its total to around ₹17.9 crore after five days of release across all languages in India (via Box Office India).

'Martin' added ₹1.26 crore to its total in 2 days

On its sixth day, the film collected roughly ₹0.64 crore net across all languages in India, and on the seventh day, it collected about ₹0.62 crore, taking the total to ₹19.32 crore. On Thursday (October 17), the film recorded a Kannada occupancy of 12.64% and a Hindi occupancy of 7.71%. The day before, it had a Kannada occupancy of 12.42%, with morning shows at 8.72%, afternoon shows at 15.75%, and evening shows at 12.79%, while Hindi occupancy was at 6.44%.

'Martin's budget and ensemble cast details

Produced by Vasavi Enterprises and Uday K. Mehta Productions, Martin was made on a total budget of ₹20 crore, including production and promotional costs. The film stars Sarja along with a talented ensemble cast including Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Sukrutha Wagle, Nikitin Dheer, Nawab Shah, and Nathan Jones in pivotal roles.