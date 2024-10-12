Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajinikanth's latest blockbuster, 'Vettaiyan', has raked in over ₹50 crore in just two days, despite not surpassing the opening day earnings of Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT'.

The film, with a hefty production budget of ₹300 crore, features Rajinikanth as a controversial police officer investigating a drug trade discovered by a school teacher.

With a star-studded cast and crew, 'Vettaiyan' is expected to see a surge in box office numbers over the Dussehra holidays.

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' crosses ₹50 crore mark in 2 days!

By Isha Sharma 10:54 am Oct 12, 2024

What's the story Despite witnessing a drop in earnings, the Tamil film Vettaiyan, featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahadh Faasil, has crossed the ₹50 crore mark within two days of its release. The TJ Gnanavel directorial, produced by Lyca Productions, opened to a phenomenal ₹30 crore on its first day (October 10), marking the second-biggest opening for a Tamil film in 2024. On its second day (October 11), it made ₹23.8cr, taking the total earnings to ₹55.5 crore, reported Sacnilk.

Box office comparison

'Vettaiyan' trails behind Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT'

Despite its strong start, Vettaiyan's opening day earnings didn't exceed those of Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), which earned around ₹44 crore on the first day. However, trade reports indicate that Vettaiyan is expected to witness a surge in its box office numbers over the weekend, courtesy of the Dussehra holidays.

Film investment

'Vettaiyan's high production budget and plot details

Reportedly, Vettaiyan has a production budget of ₹300 crore, making it a massive investment. Reportedly, Rajinikanth took home the highest pay among the cast. The plot follows Sharanya (Dushara Vijayan), a government school teacher in Kanyakumari who discovers a drug trade near her school. The investigation is led by Kanyakumari SP Athiyan (Rajinikanth), infamous for his controversial methods and encounter killings.

Production details

'Vettaiyan' features a star-studded cast and crew

Apart from Rajinikanth and Faasil, Vettaiyan also stars Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles. The screenplay is co-written by Gnanavel and B Kiruthika. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by SR Kathir, and editing by Philomin Raj.