Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix has pulled the plug on Rob Lowe's comedy series 'Unstable' after two seasons.

The show, inspired by Lowe's real-life father-son dynamics, joins a growing list of Netflix's original comedies that have been cancelled, including 'That '90s Show'.

Despite these cancellations, Netflix has seen success with other comedies, renewing 'Nobody Wants This' and 'Emily In Paris' for additional seasons. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Unstable' is not getting a third season

Netflix cancels Rob Lowe's 'Unstable' after 2 seasons

By Isha Sharma 10:28 am Oct 12, 202410:28 am

What's the story Netflix has opted not to renew its comedy series Unstable for a third season, reported Deadline. The show, which stars and is co-created by Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, reportedly couldn't make a mark with its second season. Per reports, the decision was influenced by the second season's failure to break into Netflix's Top 10, raking in less than 1.4 million views on its opening weekend and less than 1.3 million in its first full week.

Show's future

'Unstable' producers were already seeking new platforms

Before the cancelation news broke, producers of Unstable were reportedly exploring other platforms for the show. However, finding a new home for a Netflix original can be challenging due to various restrictions. This is similar to what happened with One Day At A Time, which moved to Pop after being abruptly dropped by Netflix. Despite Lowe's close ties with Fox network, Unstable won't be moving there as Fox already has comedy plans in place.

Show's inspiration

'Unstable' was inspired by Lowe's real-life father-son relationship

Unstable is a one-of-a-kind comedy series that takes inspiration from the real-life social media relationship between Rob and John Owen. The plot follows an introverted son (John Owen) who starts working for his successful yet eccentric father (Rob) to save him and his biotech company from disaster. The second season, which had eight episodes, was released on August 1.

Streaming trends

Netflix's comedy series cancelations and renewals

Unstable joins a growing list of original comedy series that have been canceled by Netflix, including the recent discontinuation of That '90s Show. Despite these cancelations, the streaming giant has also seen some successes in this genre. It recently renewed its new comedy breakout Nobody Wants This for a second season and Emily In Paris for Season 5.