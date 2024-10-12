Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' has outperformed 'Jigra' at the box office, raking in ₹5cr on its first day.

Box office: 'Vicky Vidya...' outperforms 'Jigra'; earns ₹5cr on Day-1

What's the story Despite mixed to negative reviews, the comedy-drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, has opened decently at the box office. On its first day (Friday), it collected around ₹5 crore net in India, beating Alia Bhatt's Jigra which was also released on the same day and only managed ₹4.25 crore. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films, and Kathavachak Films.

The film's success can be attributed to its wider release and higher screen count than Jigra. It recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 17.18% on Friday, with morning shows at 8.45%, afternoon at 17.29%, evening at 17.56% and night shows rising to a whopping 25.40%. This number further rose to an impressive 32% for night shows, indicating potential for strong weekend earnings.

Set in the late 90s, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video follows newlyweds Vicky and Vidya who get into a pickle when their intimate honeymoon video gets stolen. The film delves into themes of privacy and personal boundaries in a pre-social media era. The star-studded cast also includes Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh in key roles.