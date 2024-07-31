In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Bad Newz' is nearing the ₹60 crore mark at the box office, despite a slight dip in collections during the week.

As a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film 'Good Newwz', it explores the unique concept of heteropaternal superfecundation.

'Bad Newz' creates box office magic

'Bad Newz' approaches ₹60 crore milestone at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:05 am Jul 31, 202410:05 am

What's the story The romantic comedy Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, continues to make waves at the box office. Despite garnering mixed to positive reviews, the film has surpassed ₹50 crore in its first week and is now nearing the ₹60 crore mark. Released on July 19 amid high expectations, Bad Newz raked in ₹8.3 crore on its opening day and maintained strong earnings over the following weekend.

Consistent collections

'Bad Newz' maintains steady performance despite new releases

Following its strong opening, Bad Newz continued to perform well, collecting ₹10.25 crore and ₹11.15 crore over the subsequent two days of the weekend. However, a slight drop in collections was observed during the week. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, on its 12th day of release, the film garnered ₹1.4 crore, bringing its total collection to ₹54.6 crore. This steady performance persisted even after the release of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Sequel success

'Bad Newz' continues legacy of 2019's 'Good Newwz'

Bad Newz is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Good Newwz, which explored the experiences of two couples with in vitro fertilization. The current film delves into heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process where twins are born to the same mother but have different biological fathers. The day-wise box office collection report for Bad Newz shows a consistent performance, with collections ranging from ₹8.3 crore on Day 1 to ₹1.4 crore on Day 12.

On-screen bromance

Virk shares joy of working with Kaushal

Virk, a Punjabi superstar actor-singer who stars in Bad Newz, expressed his delight at working with co-star Kaushal on Instagram. He wrote, "From rehearsals to red carpets, it's been a blast with my brother, Vicky Kaushal. Lights, camera, bromance! Couldn't have asked for a better partner." He added that sharing the screen with Kaushal was an absolute pleasure and thanked him for the experience. Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, also features Neha Dhupia and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.