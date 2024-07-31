In short Simplifying... In short Robert Downey Jr.'s casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) opens a new chapter without altering Iron Man's story.

The ongoing Multiverse Saga could allow Downey to reprise his role as Iron Man without resurrecting his character.

Speculations suggest that Downey's Doctor Doom may originate from the Fantastic Four's universe, and a potential 'Iron Man-Doctor Doom' crossover could be on the cards.

Robert Downey Jr returns to MCU as Doctor Doom

RDJ as Doctor Doom: What this means for Iron Man

What's the story Robert Downey Jr, the actor who initiated the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise with his portrayal of Iron Man in 2008, is set to make a comeback. The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con, where it was revealed that Downey will assume the role of supervillain Doctor Doom in the upcoming two Avengers movies. Now, RDJ's casting as Doctor Doom has sparked debate about whether it signals a potential Iron Man comeback or its final closure.

New chapter

Downey's Doctor Doom role preserves Iron Man's narrative

Downey's casting as Doctor Doom ushers in a fresh chapter in the MCU that doesn't interfere with Iron Man's narrative. This ensures that everything that transpired with Tony Stark in the MCU remains unaltered. Despite Downey's return to the franchise, there is no need to resurrect Iron Man, who died in Avengers: Endgame. This approach preserves the character's completed arc and maintains the impact of his sacrificial demise.

Potential comeback

Multiverse saga opens possibilities for Iron Man's return

Downey's new role as the villain Victor von Doom doesn't exclude a potential return of Iron Man. The ongoing Multiverse Saga in the MCU offers an opportunity for Downey to reprise his role as Stark without resurrecting his character. The forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will delve into characters from both the MCU and other universes, potentially allowing Downey to portray multiple roles.

Possible adaptation

Comic series suggests a potential 'Iron Man-Doctor Doom' crossover

Adding to the speculations, a Marvel Comics series What If? Iron Man: Demon in an Armor presents a storyline where Doctor Doom and Iron Man switch bodies. This narrative could potentially be adapted for Downey's return to the MCU, allowing him to play a multiverse variant of Iron Man. This concept would enable Downey to portray both characters without resurrecting Stark from Earth-616.

Origin speculation

Downey's Doctor Doom may originate from 'Fantastic Four' universe

Further, there is speculation that Doctor Doom may originate from the Fantastic Four's universe, as suggested by the upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This could imply that another version of Doom exists on Earth-616, the main universe of the MCU. Meanwhile, in an interview before his Doctor Doom casting announcement, Downey expressed his willingness to reprise the Iron Man role. He stated that he has "become surprisingly open-minded to the idea" of returning as Iron Man.