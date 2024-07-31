In short Simplifying... In short Vanessa, Deadpool's girlfriend in the comics, is a mutant shapeshifter known as Copycat.

02:10 am Jul 31, 2024

What's the story The recently released Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is a multiverse playground brimming with Easter eggs and familiar faces. Yet, amid this expansive multiverse magic of Marvel, one key character was notably absent: Copycat. While we know her primarily as Vanessa Carlysle—Deadpool's loyal and loving partner—the comics reveal a different side to this character. Beyond her romantic role, Vanessa is also a formidable superhero with extensive abilities.

You'll be impressed with the powers of Vanessa, the Copycat!

Vanessa, brought to life by writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Greg Capullo, made her first appearance in 1990's New Mutants #98. As a mutant shapeshifter with blue skin and red eyes, she bears a resemblance to Mystique but stands out with her white hair. Her abilities extend beyond mere physical transformation; she can mimic someone down to their cellular level, absorb their memories and personality traits, and even transform into animals if needed.

Vanessa and Wade Wilson: A love story

Vanessa's teenage years were marked by hardship after her parents disowned her due to her mutation. She crossed paths with Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, while working as a sex worker. Their relationship blossomed into deep love, despite the dangers posed by Wade's mercenary lifestyle. Vanessa's unwavering loyalty and tenacity played a crucial role in saving her life on multiple occasions throughout their tumultuous relationship.

Her transformation into Copycat

When Wade received a cancer diagnosis, he ended his relationship with Vanessa to protect her. This heartbreaking decision led Vanessa to adopt a mercenary lifestyle similar to Wade, and she assumed the costumed persona of Copycat. Their complex relationship continued to evolve, often finding them on opposite sides or rekindling their romance intermittently. At one point, both were employed by an arms dealer named Tolliver who manipulated Vanessa into infiltrating Cable's X-Force group by posing as Domino.

What happens to Vanessa post-X-Force?

Vanessa's cover was eventually blown, leading her to flee the X-Force. Following a series of events—including a near-death experience and a new romantic relationship with Garrison Kane—another X-Force member, she retired from mercenary work. However, her peaceful life was short-lived as experiments conducted by Weapon X left both her and Garrison psychologically unstable. Despite these challenges, in 2014, Vanessa is depicted alive and well in Nicieza and Scott Hepburn's Deadpool run, embracing a second chance at life without Wade.