Mumbai sets transform into Ayodhya, Mithila for Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'

06:35 pm Jul 30, 2024

What's the story Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated adaptation of the epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is making significant progress. Currently under construction at Film City are 12 expansive sets designed to recreate the iconic cities of Ayodhya and Mithila. These locations are closely associated with the characters of Ram and Sita from the epic tale.

3D format and ambitious completion target for Ramayana sets

According to a Mid-Day report, the elaborate sets are designed to accommodate the film's 3D format. The ambitious goal is to complete these massive constructions by mid-August. These opulent sets will serve as the backdrop for this grand cinematic venture, promising a visual spectacle for viewers.

Star-studded cast joins Kapoor in 'Ramayana' adaptation

Joining Kapoor in this grand venture is Sai Pallavi, who will portray Sita. Veteran actor Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Ram in the iconic television series Ramayan, will play King Dasharath. Actor Yash has been signed on to play Ravana, a role that promises to be career-defining. The latest addition is actor Kunal Kapoor, although his role isn't known.

'Ramayana' film to be released as a two-part epic

The film's initial focus has been on capturing Ram's younger years. Preparations are underway for the next phase of shooting with the principal cast set to resume work in late August. An interesting aspect of this film is its structure: it will be released as a two-part epic, with a significant portion of the second part being filmed concurrently with the first.

Meticulous production schedule for 'Ramayana' adaptation

The production schedule has been meticulously crafted and spans 350 days. It encompasses both individual and ensemble sequences with a goal to wrap principal photography for both parts by December 2025. This allows ample time for post-production, which will be handled by DNEG, a renowned visual effects studio. The release date is expected to be announced once the first part of the filming is complete.