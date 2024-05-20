Next Article

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's 'Ramayana' Part 1, 2 to be shot simultaneously

'Ramayana' to be a two-part epic, not a trilogy: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 03:54 pm May 20, 202403:54 pm

What's the story The highly-anticipated Bollywood project, Ramayana, will be a two-part saga instead of the initially planned trilogy, revealed a recent report. The film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by DNEG. However, official confirmation regarding the specific parts is yet to be announced. Ranbir Kapoor headlines the cast as Lord Ram, alongside Sai Pallavi portraying Goddess Sita. Shooting for the film commenced in Mumbai in March.

Production plan

Simultaneous shooting for both parts of 'Ramayana': Report

A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that the decision to make Ramayana a two-part saga was due to its scale and magnitude. "While most in the business await the results of part one before taking the second one on floors, Ramayana will be shot simultaneously," it further revealed. According to the insider, a significant portion of Part Two is slated to be filmed even before the release of Part One.

Timeline

A 350-day shoot schedule for the two 'Ramayana' films

The source further informed, "The team has chalked out a 350-day shoot schedule for the two Ramayana films, which includes combination scenes of the extended star cast as also their solo sequences." Both the parts are expected to be released within one year. Tiwari aims to complete the principal shoot for both parts by December 2025. Post-production work will proceed simultaneously with the film shoot in a back-to-back format to ensure consistency in the actors' looks, reportedly.

Collaboration

Global talent and future projects associated with 'Ramayana'

An official announcement regarding Ramayana is expected soon, featuring an audio-visual asset showcasing global talent working on the project. The technical team comprises talents from India and abroad following a hybrid model. Renowned musicians Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are composing the music for the film. In addition to Ramayana, DNEG is also developing a Hanuman spin-off which could serve as a third part in this epic saga in future timelines.

Budget

'Ramayana': India's costliest film in the making

With a reported budget of a staggering ₹835cr ($100M), this epic production is set to become the most expensive Indian film ever made. This colossal budget of ₹835cr is reportedly allocated for "just the first part of the franchise," per Bollywood Hungama. "Ramayana is not just a film but an emotion and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a global spectacle," the insider added. Sunny Deol will reportedly essay Lord Hanuman, while Yash will play Ravana.