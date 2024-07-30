In short Simplifying... In short Singer Chinmayi Sripaada sparked a debate on consent after her daughter refused a hug from her father.

What's the story Singer Chinmayi Sripaada recently ignited a debate on X/Twitter about the concept of consent in parent-child relationships. The discussion began when she shared an incident involving her husband, actor Rahul Ravindran, and their two-year-old daughter. Ravindran had asked their daughter for a hug, but she declined, he respected her decision and did not press the matter further. A variety of reactions online to this post prompted Sripaada to clarify her views.

An X user responded to the singer's post: "If this is the approach for a two-year-old, whether it's a girl or a boy, would you apply the same principle if the mother wanted to hug the child?" In response, Sripaada stated, "If MY daughter does not want to be hugged by me, her mother, who carried her and her twin brother, and birthed her—I'll let her be until she is ready for a hug."

'Across languages, the concept of consent is lost...'

Further, the singer added, "I am not going to force her to hug me because I want it. The same applies to my son." "If you don't get it you do NOT understand consent. And you never will and will keep forcing people and kids to do what YOU want them to do when YOU want it." "Across languages, the concept of consent is lost on many. No wonder fragile egos can't take no for an answer."

'You've failed as a human': Mixed reactions to Sripaada's post

Sripaada's post garnered mixed reactions from X users. One user criticized the singer, suggesting, "You have failed as a human being if your children feel unsafe from you, anyways they are too innocent and naive to start to think like that." However, Sripaada defended her husband's respect for their daughter's autonomy and argued that the critic misunderstood the consent concept. Other users supported Sripaada—highlighting reasons why children might refuse physical contact and emphasizing the importance of teaching consent early on.

Sripaada expressed frustration over the backlash

In subsequent tweets on Tuesday, Sripaada expressed frustration over the backlash she received for discussing consent and boundaries. She wrote, "I routinely have spoken of things which have received massive abuse and a Hurttttu Batch will even file a complaint. Meme/media pages are a festering cesspool of the most abusive comments you'll see from people." Sripaada gave birth to twins in June 2022, which led to some online users claiming that the babies were born via surrogacy.

