Former IAS officer faces allegations

After Khedkar, ex-IAS officer under fire for disability claim

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:09 am Jul 15, 202410:09 am

What's the story Amid claims that trainee Indian Administrative Services officer Pooja Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability certificates to secure her position, questions are now being raised about another former bureaucrat's selection under the disability criteria. Abhishek Singh—2011-batch IAS officer who resigned last year to pursue an acting career has been criticized after his dance and gym videos surfaced on social media—leading to calls for greater transparency in bureaucratic selection processes.

Response

Singh responds to allegations

In response to the allegations, Singh claimed he is being targeted due to his support for reservations. "Since I started supporting reservations, anti-reservationists have targeted me," Singh said on X. "They question my caste and my job. Let me tell you, I have achieved everything through hard work and courage, not through reservation...I believe that reservation in government jobs should be according to the population, and I will work towards that," he added.

Controversy

Trainee IAS officer accused of abusing power

Trainee IAS officer Khedkar has courted controversy by using a siren on her private Audi and requesting privileges like a separate house and car, typically unavailable to junior officers. However, the 2023-batch IAS officer now faces more severe allegations. In an affidavit submitted to the Union Public Service Commission, Khedkar claimed to be visually and mentally impaired but refused to undergo the mandatory medical tests required to verify these claims.

Investigation underway

Centre begins probe into allegations against Khedkar

The Centre has set up a one-member committee to investigate the allegations against Khedkar. According to reports, if found guilty, she could be dismissed from her position and may also face criminal charges for hiding facts and misrepresentation. On Thursday, in her first interaction with the media after allegations against her surfaced the office said that she is "not authorized" to discuss the matter.