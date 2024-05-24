Next Article

Attempt to frame driver in accident case

Parents tried to frame family driver for Porsche accident: Police

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:59 pm May 24, 202402:59 pm

What's the story The parents of a 17-year-old boy, who is accused of running over two people with a Porsche in a drunk state, allegedly tried to frame their driver for the accident. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday said an attempt was made to switch drivers after the crash. "It is true that at the start the driver had said that he was driving the car," Kumar said, adding that they are investigating under whose pressure this statement was made.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Early Sunday morning, the reportedly inebriated minor drove a Porsche into two motorcycle-borne software engineers, Aneesh Awadhiya (24) and Ashwini Koshta (24), killing them both. The case and the subsequent bail granted to the minor under the Juvenile Justice Act sparked sharp criticism and protests. As part of the bail conditions, the minor was required to work with Yerwada traffic police for 15 days and write an essay on the accident.

Information

JJB cancels bail

Pune Police filed a review petition with the Juvenile Justice Board, seeking to try the boy as an adult and review the May 19 order. On Tuesday, the boy's father, a prominent Pune builder, was arrested. On Wednesday, the JJB canceled the 17-year-old's bail and remanded him in custody for 14 days, but withheld a decision on treating him as an adult amid widespread outrage.

Evidence

Have CCTV footage as proof: Police

Kumar refuted reports that the car was being driven by the family driver, adding they have footage proving that the 17-year-old was at the wheel. "We have the CCTV footage of him drinking liquor... He (the minor accused) was in his senses," Kumar added. Earlier, reports said, both the teenager and his father claimed that their family driver was behind the wheel during the accident. This claim was also supported by the minor's friends who were present at the time.

Legal action

'Father may face charges for destroying evidence'

"We have checked records at the security cabin of the minor's residence and CCTV that shows he had taken the car while leaving the house," said Commissioner Kumar. The police are considering charging the father for destroying evidence as he attempted to show his son wasn't driving. The minor's father is due to appear before court as his three-day police custody expires.