All six passengers and the pilot are reported to be safe

Video: Helicopter carrying 6 pilgrims makes emergency landing near Kedarnath

By Chanshimla Varah 02:15 pm May 24, 202402:15 pm

What's the story A helicopter carrying six pilgrims and a pilot had to make an unexpected landing due to a technical issue near Kedarnath's helipad early Friday morning. According to Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar, the helicopter took off from the Sirsi helipad to Kedarnath. However, a technical fault with the rear motor arose shortly after takeoff, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing on grassland some 100 meters away from the designated helipad.

Safety ensured

Passengers and pilot safe after emergency landing

All six passengers and the pilot are reported to be safe. Video footage of the incident shows the helicopter's tail spinning just before landing, causing people near the helipad to scramble for cover. The pilot, identified as Kalpesh, acted promptly and managed to land the helicopter in an open field just before reaching the helipad. The aircraft landed upright with only minor damage to its tail section.

Investigation initiated

Investigation underway following Kestrel Aviation helicopter incident

The incident has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which will now conduct an investigation into the accident. The Char Dham Yatra, which began on May 10 this year, is currently underway, with thousands of pilgrims visiting shrines including Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath. The Uttarakhand government has made registration mandatory for all pilgrims participating in this spiritual journey due to the large influx of devotees.