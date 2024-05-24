Next Article

Bomb threat to Lucknow school sent 'accidentally' by children: Police

By Chanshimla Varah 01:23 pm May 24, 202401:23 pm

What's the story A bomb threat email received by a private school in Lucknow on May 13 was "accidentally" sent by a group of minor school children aged between 10 and 11 years, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone), Tej Swaroop Singh, said this mishap occurred during an online gaming chat when the children mistakenly forwarded a message about a bomb attack to the private school's email ID.

Investigation update

Children's identities maintained, no link to other threats

The children involved in the incident are from different states, including Maharashtra, and are not connected to each other. Singh emphasized that the children are innocent and their identities are being kept confidential. He further clarified, "These children are not related to similar bomb threats received at Kanpur and Delhi schools." The private school had registered an FIR following a complaint by the school's principal.

Probe continues

Gaming app identified as communication platform in investigation

Eventually, a team comprising surveillance personnel and Sushant Golf City police was formed to investigate the case. The investigation revealed that the children were chatting on Discord, a gaming app, where they mistakenly sent the bomb attack email to the Lucknow school. The children informed police that they obtained the school's email ID from a pamphlet. Despite these findings, Singh stated that "the case has not been closed yet as police continue to probe it from other angles."