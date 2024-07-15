Why Delhi's PUC centres will likely be shut from today
Petrol pump owners in Delhi—under the Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association (DPDA)—have announced the closure of Pollution Under Control (PUC) centers starting Monday. This decision follows the Delhi government's increase in PUC certificate charges for petrol, CNG, and diesel vehicles—the first hike in 13 years— ranging from ₹20 to ₹40. DPDA said on Sunday that operating the PUC centers is now unviable. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot has said the new rates would take effect upon notification by the government.
'Grossly insufficient...': Petrol dealers association on price hike
According to the DPDA several PUC centers have already surrendered their licenses due to operational unviability. "The managing committee of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association has thus resolved to close PUC centres at their retail outlets across Delhi from July 15 in light of arbitrary and grossly insufficient hike in PUC certification rates, which will not in any way mitigate the losses of the dealers in operating the PUC centres," the association said in a statement.
DPDA explains increase in operational costs
The DPDA had previously called for a closure of PUC centers from July 1—after "eight years of expressing concerns over its unviability to the transport department and minister." The association said that hike is merely 35% but the operational expenses have increased multiple times. It said that wages alone have tripled from 2011 to 2024 and oil marketing companies are charging heavy rents, which was not the case previously.
'Rising operational costs challenge PUC centers'
The DPDA also highlighted other operational costs of the PUC centre that have drastically increased over the last 13 years. The association said the expense to customer was earlier four times as compared to the current cost as PUC certification frequency has decreased from once a quarter to once a year due to changes in certification norms for BS- IV and above vehicles. This change has led to a revenue reduction by 75%, according to the association.
DPDA calls government's hike calculation arbitrary
The Minister of Transport for Delhi had previously agreed to the DPDA's demands in a meeting. The government proposed a 75% hike based on the inflation index with simple interest, leading the DPDA to defer their strike. However, they were later informed of increases of ₹20, ₹30, and ₹40 for different segments, averaging only a 35% hike. The DPDA stated that there is no basis or justification for this calculation and that the figure was arrived at arbitrarily.