In brief Simplifying... In brief Popular Twitch streamer, Dr Disrespect, was banned after allegations of messaging a minor surfaced, a claim he denies.

Despite the controversy, both he and Twitch have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the ban.

After a legal dispute, the issue was resolved without any party admitting to wrongdoing, leaving many questions about the high-profile ban unanswered.

Beahm was involved in sexting a minor

Twitch employees claim Dr Disrespect's ban related to messaging minor

By Akash Pandey 11:46 am Jun 24, 202411:46 am

What's the story In a recent revelation, two former Twitch employees have claimed the abrupt ban of Herschel "Guy" Beahm, popularly known as Dr Disrespect, in 2020 was due to inappropriate communication with a minor. Beahm used now-defunct messaging system, Whispers, to suggest a meeting with the minor at TwitchCon, one source who worked on Twitch's trust and safety team told The Verge. This claim aligns with recent statement by ex-Twitch employee Cody Conners, who hinted at Beahm's involvement in sexting a minor.

Policy update

Twitch's updated policy and Beahm's denial

The ban on Beahm came shortly after Twitch updated its sexual harassment policy to include permanent suspensions for offenders. At the time, Beahm was one of the top streamers with approximately four million followers, and had recently signed a lucrative two-year exclusivity contract with Twitch. Despite Conners' allegations, Beahm still denies any wrongdoing stating, "This has been settled, no wrongdoing was acknowledged, and they paid out the whole contract." He further emphasized that no illegal activity was found during investigations.

Twitter Post

Dr Disrespect denies any wrongdoing

Legal battle

Investigation and legal dispute following Twitch ban

The former employee who spoke with The Verge, stated that there was a significant delay between when the messages were sent and when they were reported to Twitch's moderation team. Upon receiving report in 2020, Twitch investigated the claims and subsequently banned Beahm's channel. A year later, Beahm announced he was suing Twitch for monetary damages. However, in 2022, the dispute was resolved with Beahm saying "I have resolved my legal dispute with Twitch. No party admits to any wrongdoing."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Beahm's post

No comment

Silence from both parties on recent revelations

Despite the recent revelations about the reasons behind Beahm's ban, both he and Twitch have remained silent. The details of the ban remain undisclosed by both parties involved. Beahm has not responded to these allegations beyond his previous statements denying any wrongdoing. Similarly, Twitch has not issued any comment or clarification regarding the claims made by its former employees. The silence from both parties leaves many questions unanswered about this high-profile ban in the streaming world.