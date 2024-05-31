Next Article

This trend follows the viral 'All eyes on' trend

Why netizens are sharing 'But no eyes on Manipur' slogan

By Chanshimla Varah 05:20 pm May 31, 2024

What's the story A new social media trend, "But no eyes on Manipur," is gaining traction. This trend follows the viral "All eyes on" trend, which began with posts tagged "All eyes on Rafah" and "All eyes on Congo," protesting against atrocities around the world. The new hashtag suggests that while international attention is focused elsewhere, violence and devastation in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur are being ignored.

Manipur's unseen struggles shared on social media

The "But no eyes on Manipur" posts, shared across various social media platforms, often include news, videos, or images that users claim are not receiving nationwide media attention. These posts not only highlight the ongoing conflicts in Manipur but also the devastation caused by natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. The violence in Manipur that started last year has claimed over 220 lives and uprooted over 60,000 people who now live in camps or have sought refuge outside Manipur.

Ethnic conflict fuels violence in Manipur

Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May 2023 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meiteis—who make up 53% of the population—are largely limited to the Imphal Valley. In comparison, tribal-dominated hill areas reportedly cover 90% of Manipur. Migration from Bangladesh and Myanmar has compounded the problem in Imphal. This has driven Meiteis to demand ST status to have access to tribals' lands.

Timely-intervention improved Manipur situation: PM Modi

A year later, the state continues to see sporadic violence, although Prime Minister Narendra Modi said timely intervention improved the state's situation. When asked about the flak the Union government received for the handling of the Manipur crisis, he said, "It is our collective responsibility to deal with the situation sensitively. We have dedicated our best resources and administrative machinery to resolving the conflict."