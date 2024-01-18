Manipur: 3 BSF personnel injured in fresh violence

1/6

India 2 min read

Manipur: 3 BSF personnel injured in fresh violence

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:43 am Jan 18, 202409:43 am

The incident comes just hours after two commandoes were killed in Moreh

In a recent outbreak of violence in Manipur, three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured during an attack on the Thoubal district police headquarters. This incident took place just hours after two commandos lost their lives in Moreh, less than 100 km away, due to an armed militant assault on a police team. The injured BSF members are currently under treatment at a hospital in Imphal.

2/6

Mob targets 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion and Thoubal Police Headquarters

According to reports, the mob first targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (3IRB) complex in Thoubal's Khangabok area. Security forces managed to scatter the mob using "minimum necessary force." The Manipur Police tweeted, "Today (17.01.2024), an irate mob targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (3IRB) in Khangabok, Thoubal District. Security forces repelled them using the minimum necessary force." Afterward, the mob tried to break into Thoubal Police Headquarters, leading security forces to use legal force.

3/6

Manipur Police posts updated on X

4/6

Two commandos shot dead in Moreh

Armed militants on Wednesday shot dead two police commandos and injured five others in a fresh attack on security forces in the border town of Moreh, officials said. The deceased were identified as W Somorjit and Takhelambam Saileshwor. Following the Moreh attack, an emergency meeting was held at the chief minister's secretariat, attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, cabinet members, and MLAs.

5/6

Curfew amid tensions

Due to the worsening law and order situation in the Moreh, a total curfew was imposed from Tuesday. In response, the Manipur government has requested a helicopter from the Union ministry. "The situation may deteriorate further in Moreh, medical emergency may arise anytime. Police department informed that there is need for airlifting of security personnel, ammunition etc to Moreh," said a letter written by T Ranjit Singh, commissioner (home), to the additional secretary, police-II division of MHA, Hindustan Times reported.

6/6

Kuki tribes demand removal of state police

Kuki tribes have demanded that the central government remove state police from Moreh and deploy only central forces, accusing the police of attacking Kuki civilians. However, Manipur Police deny these claims, asserting that the attackers are hill-based insurgents. The ongoing violence in Manipur, which began on May 3, 2023, has resulted in over 180 fatalities and thousands of internally displaced individuals.