The resolution called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

India abstains from UN Gaza truce resolution vote

By Chanshimla Varah 11:33 am Apr 06, 202411:33 am

What's the story India, along with 12 other nations, including Japan, the Netherlands, France, and Romania, abstained from voting on a resolution proposed by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday. The resolution called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the immediate lifting of the illegal blockade on the strip. It also demanded an end to the provision of military equipment to Israel.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Since the Isreal-Hamas war began on October 7 last year, over 31,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have lost their lives. The war started after the terrorist group launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from Gaza, killing about 1,200 people and taking hundreds hostage. With the war showing no signs of slowing down as Israel plans to invade Rafah, humanitarian agencies, human rights groups, United Nations officials and more than 153 member states have called for an immediate ceasefire.

Resolution details

UNHRC resolution seeks justice for war crimes

The resolution, titled 'Human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice', was passed by the Geneva-based UNHRC. It urged all nations to ensure justice for war crimes committed in Palestine. Additionally, it demanded Israel cease its occupation of Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, since 1967.

Voting results

Resolution receives mixed support from global community

The resolution received backing from 28 countries, including China, Brazil, Indonesia, Bangladesh, the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and South Africa. However, six nations—the US, Argentina, Bulgaria, Germany, Malawi, and Paraguay—voted against it. So far, the UNHRC has adopted five resolutions, three of which India supported. The country was one of 42 that voted in favor of a resolution recognizing the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

India vote

India voting in favor of UN resolutions

India also voted in favor of a resolution, along with 28 other countries, urging Israel to immediately halt all settlement-related plans and activities in the occupied Syrian Golan. India also voted in favor of another resolution calling on Israel to immediately "end without delay" its occupation of Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, as well as the occupied Syrian Golan,