Statement

Assam Rifles issues statement

A probe has been launched into the incident, officials said, adding that the motive for the shooting remains unknown. In its statement, the Assam Rifles said that the "unfortunate incident should not be correlated with ongoing conflict" in Manipur. It also asked people to avoid spreading misinformation and rumors, given the ongoing ethnic tensions in the northeastern state.

Details

Soldier recently returned from vacation

The deceased soldier was a non-commissioned officer (NCO). He reportedly belonged to the Kuki tribe. According to reports, he had recently returned from a vacation. On Tuesday night, he loaded his rifle and opened fire at his colleagues before shooting self. "Police will probe the reasons for this fratricide incident," an official said.

Twitter Post

Read what Manipur Police said on X

Helpline

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

In case you need support or know someone who does, please seek help. You can reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Here are some of the helpline numbers: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918 Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad). Other contact numbers are: 66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290