Manipur students' death: CBI arrests 4, shifts to Guwahati

By Prateek Talukdar 10:28 am Oct 02, 202310:28 am

The CBI arrested four persons in connection with the murder of two students from Imphal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four persons in connection with the murder of two students from Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Sunday. While the suspects were taken to Assam's Guwahati on a special flight, tribal groups protested, labeling the arrests as "abduction." The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) has called for an indefinite shutdown from 10:00am on Monday, demanding the release of those arrested within 48 hours.

Why does this story matter?

Ethnic clashes have torn Manipur for nearly five months now, resulting in over 180 deaths and thousands being displaced. Meiteis, forming the state's majority, have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, alleging infiltration from Bangladesh and Myanmar, while tribals are opposed to it over fears of losing their ancestral land. Amid this, two Meitei students went missing on July 6, and last week, photos of their lifeless bodies went viral on social media when internet services were restored briefly.

Myanmar, Bangladesh terrorists joined hands with insurgents: CM

CM Singh announced the arrests, stating that the state would not leave any stone unturned to track down others involved in the students' killings and ensure befitting punishment for all. He also said that terrorists from Myanmar and Bangladesh have joined hands with some insurgent groups to exploit the Manipur crisis, and the ongoing violence is between the terrorists and the state. Meanwhile, a mob tried to attack Singh's ancestral home on Thursday but was stopped by security forces.

Accused's kids handed to child protection officer

The suspects, Paominlun Haokip, S Malsawn Haokip, Lhingneichong Baite, and Tinneilhing Henthang, all Kukis, were apprehended in Churachandpur district during a joint operation by the CBI, Manipur Police, and central forces. One of the accused was accompanied by her two minor kids, who were handed over to the district child protection officer in Assam's Kamrup district. The Joint Students' Body, a coalition of various Kuki-Zomi student outfits, demanded their release. Kuki-Zomis threatened intense agitation in "all hill districts of Manipur."

Kuki-Zomi organizations' response to arrests

The Joint Students' Body expressed frustration at the alleged "selective targeting" of Kuki-Zomi-Mizo people in investigations by "even central agencies." They alleged, "Numerous cases of heinous crimes against our people are left behind." Declaring the shutdown, they warned "action" against people in plain clothes with arms. They asked the public to "take action...as they see fit" in case they notice any suspicious behavior.