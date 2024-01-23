Ayodhya's Ram Lalla idol to be known by this name

By Riya Baibhawi 06:44 pm Jan 23, 202406:44 pm

The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old boy

The new Ram Lalla idol, consecrated on Monday at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, will be known as "Balak Ram." The 51-inch idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old boy in a standing posture. "The reason for naming the idol of Lord Ram as 'Balak Ram' is that he resembles a child, whose age is five years," Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony, told PTI.

Why does this story matter?

The Pran Prathishtha (consecration) ceremony of the new idol was held on Monday, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM said the consecration marked the advent of a new era. The old idol of Ram Lalla, which was earlier kept in a makeshift shrine, has been placed in front of the new idol. The consecration ceremony was viewed live by millions of Hindus in India and abroad.

Idol crafted from 2.5-billion-year-old stone

The idol of "Balak Ram" was crafted by Karnataka-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. According to reports, it was carved out of a 2.5-billion-year-old stone Krishna Shile (black schist), found in Gujjegowdanapura, Mysuru. Director of the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM), Bengaluru, HS Venkatesh also confirmed that the stone is 2.5 billion years old. NIRM was the national facility that helped in testing the stone using physico-mechanical analysis

Ornaments and garments inspired by ancient texts

The new Ram Lalla idol has been adorned by various ornaments. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the idol's ornaments were designed after extensive research of texts like the Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, and Alavandar Stotram. The idol is dressed in Banarasi fabric with a yellow dhoti and red pataka or angavastram. The angavastram is embellished with pure gold zari. Lucknow's Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers crafted the ornaments, while Delhi-based textile designer Manish Tripathi designed the garments.

3 sculptors crafted idols for the Ram Mandir

According to the temple trust, three idols were made for the grand temple. Three sculptors - Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj, and Satyanarayan Pandey - have crafted the idols, the trust said. Yogiraj's Balak Ram statue is installed in the sanctum sanctorum, while, the remaining two idols will be exhibited in different sections of the Ram Mandir.

392 pillars, 44 doors in the grand Ram Mandir

The Ayodhya temple has a length of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. It is 161 feet tall with a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The first floor of the temple is known as Shri Ram Darbar. There are also five mandaps (halls) in the temple: Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna Mandap and Kirtan Mandap.