Manipur: End to conflict elusive; Meiteis, Kukis demand government action

1/6

India 3 min read

Manipur: End to conflict elusive; Meiteis, Kukis demand government action

By Chanshimla Varah 09:27 pm Jan 20, 202409:27 pm

The violence in Manipur broke out on May 3, 2023

Nearly nine months after a conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki communities erupted in May 2023 in Manipur, normalcy in the northeastern state still seems far-fetched. The Kukis remain resolute in their demand for a "separate administration," which they say is the only way to achieve peace. The Meiteis, on the other hand, have vehemently opposed the proposal and intensified their demand to delist the Kuki-Zo people as Scheduled Tribes (ST). This would deprive the latter of reservation privileges.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The Manipur violence erupted on May 3, 2023, after a Tribal Solidarity March was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meiteis' demand for ST status. The Meiteis—who make up 53% of the state's population—are largely limited to the tiny 1,864.44 sqkm Imphal Valley. In comparison, tribal-dominated hill areas reportedly cover 90% of Manipur. Migration from Bangladesh and Myanmar has compounded the problem in Imphal. This has driven Meiteis to demand ST status to have access to tribals' lands.

3/6

Uptick in violence in last few days

Since May 2023, over 200 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 others have been displaced. In the past four days alone, seven people have been killed and dozens injured in conflicts in Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Imphal West districts. The recent outbreak of violence occurred following the arrest of two local Kuki leaders on Monday. They were arrested from Moreh for their alleged involvement in the killing of a sub-divisional police officer, Chingtham Anand Kumar, a Meitei, in October.

4/6

Meitei and Kuki groups demand government action

On Friday, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), representing Meitei groups, met Chief Minister N Biren Singh to demand action against those responsible for killing civilians and security forces. COCOMI coordinator Jeetendra Ningomba said they discussed recent attacks on their people and demanded visible government action against Chin-Kuki "terrorists." Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a Kuki group, accused the state government of supporting Meiteis and also issued a warning.

5/6

Government will be solely responsible for untoward incidents: ITLF

"Our demands were not taken into consideration by the government. We will not allow the one-sided communal government favoring only the Meiteis to function in the Kuki-Zo areas," the ITLF notice read. "The government will be solely responsible for any untoward incidents that may transpire in the process," it added. It also called for the release of two Kuki leaders arrested by the Manipur Police.

6/6

Kukis demand withdrawal of state police

Kuki organizations have also been calling for the withdrawal of the Manipur Police from Moreh, with the sole task of maintaining law and order delegated to central forces. "For peace to prevail, it is paramount for the Manipur government to withdraw its state forces from Moreh," Zo United, an organization based in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district, said. Recently, CM Singh stated that the conflict's dynamics have shifted from a Meitei-Kuki clash to a confrontation between security forces and militants.