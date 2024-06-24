In brief Simplifying... In brief Batman actor Robert Pattinson is embracing fatherhood, revealing that his three-month-old daughter already has a personality.

Robert Pattinson discusses fatherhood experience for the first time

Robert Pattinson says his 'three-month-old daughter already has a personality'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:39 pm Jun 24, 202401:39 pm

What's the story At a fashion show in Paris, new dad Robert Pattinson couldn't contain his excitement as he gushed about his and Suki Waterhouse's three-month-old daughter for the first time. "Already, I'm amazed by how quickly their personality comes," he said during an interview at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show. Notably, after five years of dating, Waterhouse and Pattinson celebrated the arrival of their first child in April.

Fatherhood

'I can kinda see who she is already...'

Opening up about fatherhood, the Batman actor said, "[Having a child] makes you feel very old and very young at the same time." Gushing over his daughter, he further added, "So even at three months, I'm like, 'Oh I can kinda see who she is already." To recall, Waterhouse first announced her pregnancy during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico last year. She revealed her growing baby bump to cheering fans while donning a shimmery pink dress.

Baby announcement

Waterhouse confirmed the birth and gender of the baby

Waterhouse confirmed the birth of her child with Pattinson in an Instagram post this April. The post featured a Polaroid of Waterhouse holding her newborn, wrapped in a love-heart adorned blanket, with the caption: "Welcome to the world angel." Later, during a performance at Coachella, she hinted at the baby's gender by referring to having her "own little amazing lady" and meeting the "love of my life," likely indicating her daughter and Pattinson respectively.

Pregnancy announcement

Do you know what bedtime story Pattinson's daughter likes?

In May, Waterhouse humorously reflected on her daughter's unexpected fondness for a bedtime story. "Who would've thought baby's favorite bedtime story would be the air fryer recipe book that was thrown at me at a North Carolina show. Really makes you think," she shared on X/Twitter. The fan who tossed the book, The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners by Laurie Fleming, during the October 2023 show didn't miss the chance to respond to Waterhouse's tweet. "You're so welcome."