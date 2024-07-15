In short Simplifying... In short Anant and Radhika's wedding, hosted by the Ambani family, was a grand affair steeped in Hindu traditions, with verses from Ramcharitmanas setting the spiritual tone.

The event was graced by numerous spiritual leaders and celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12

Anant-Radhika's 'Mangal Utsav': Stunning 'Ramayan' decor you have to see!

What's the story The month-long celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding culminated in a stunning reception on Sunday. Continuing the enchanting theme, the ceremony's decor took center stage by honoring Indian traditions. On a banner designed to resemble an ancient letter, the venue's walls were adorned with prominent verses—known as chaupais—from the revered Hindu epic, Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas. These selected verses were not chosen randomly but held deep meanings, reflecting the couple's devout adherence to Hinduism.

Chaupais displayed

Deep meaning behind verses from 'Ramcharitmanas' featured at reception

One verse read Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari, Dravahu Sudasrath Achar Bihari, which translates to a plea for compassion from Lord Rama. Another verse seen was Hari anant hari katha ananta, kahahi sunahi bahubidhi sab santa, signifying the infinite nature of Shri Hari's stories. The third verse spotted was Hoihi Soi Jo Ram Rachi Rakha, Ko Kari Tark Badhavai Sakha, suggesting everything unfolds as per Lord Rama's divine plan.

Spiritual gathering

Ambanis's devotion to Hinduism reflected in wedding

The Ambanis used the chaupais from Ramcharitmanas as guiding principles for Anant and Radhika's wedding. The event was attended by numerous spiritual leaders who came to bless the couple. Among the spiritual leaders present were Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, and spiritual guru Ramdev. Other notable attendees included Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, Swami Sadananda Saraswati, and Swami Avimukteshwaranand. This gathering of religious figures further underscored the Ambanis's deep connection with their faith and traditions.

Wedding festivities

All the festivities that led to 'Mangal Utsav'

A day before Mangal Utsav, the Ambani family hosted a Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony that drew a galaxy of stars. Among the attendees were Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Amitabh Bachchan with his granddaughter Navya Nanda and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and others. Notably, the couple tied the knot on Friday (July 12).