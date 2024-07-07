Kareena reacts to Shloka Mehta's recreation of 'Bole Chudiyan' look
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently expressed her admiration for Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta's recreation of her iconic look from the song Bole Chudiyan (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of Mehta, captioning it "Bole Chudiyaaan," accompanied by rainbow and pink heart emojis. She added "@shloka11 you look Gorgeous, (sic)" showing her approval of the look. Mehta recreated the look for brother-in-law Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony.
Mehta's stylist revealed the inspiration behind the look
The first glimpse of Mehta's look was shared by her stylist, who revealed the inspiration behind the pastel-colored blouse and lehenga paired with exquisite jewelry. The stylist stated, "looking PHAT! While conceptualizing the sangeet look we wanted to go for something fun, elegant and 'iconic.'" They explained that after multiple discussions, they decided to recreate Kapoor Khan's Bole Chudiyan look from designer Manish Malhotra's archives.
Ambani-Merchant 'sangeet' ceremony: A night of glamor
The sangeet ceremony was part of the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event, titled "Radhika & Anant's Celebration of Hearts," took place at the Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Described as a "night of song, dance, and wonder," guests adhered to an Indian Regal Glam dress code. Despite being outside India at the time, Kapoor Khan showed her support through her Instagram post.
Star-studded 'sangeet' ceremony: Performances and honors
The sangeet ceremony was attended by a host of celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor. The night was filled with special moments such as stage performances by Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan. Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya were honored for their T20 World Cup win. Pop singer Justin Bieber also delivered a performance at the event.