Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar on 3rd death anniversary
On the third death anniversary of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, his widow, former actor Saira Banu, shared an emotional letter on Instagram. In her tribute, she expressed their enduring bond and shared a series of photos. She also revealed an affectionate nickname given to her by Kumar - "sleeping pill," as she was instrumental in helping him overcome severe insomnia.
Banu shared the anecdote behind Kumar's affectionate nickname
Banu shared, "He had absolutely everything at his disposal, yet not many people know that he suffered from severe insomnia. Before our marriage, even after taking pills, he would remain awake until dawn." "However, once we got married and became indispensable to each other, he started sleeping just in time. He even gave me a cute nickname, endearingly saying, 'Saira, you are my sleeping pill, you are my pillow.'"
Kumar used to affectionately call her 'Aunty'
Banu also reminisced about a humorous incident during one of their home music sessions. Despite trying to sneak away to sleep, Kumar found himself unable to do so without her. He wrote her a note saying, "Feeling sleepy, what do you suggest, Aunty? ... Yours 100%." Banu fondly remembered him, writing, "He was a fun-loving person, always calling me 'Aunty' and laughing. Yet, beneath the jests, laughter, and those heartfelt notes, there lay pure love."
Banu-Kumar were married for over half a century
In the conclusion of her tribute, Banu wrote: "Dilip Sahib is forever.... May Allah keep him in his love and blessings...Aameen!" The couple, who tied the knot in 1966, starred together in five films including Jwaar Bhata, Sagina, and Bairaag. They spent 55 years together before Kumar passed away in July 2021. Banu's heartfelt tribute highlights their enduring bond and shared memories.