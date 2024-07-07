In brief Simplifying... In brief Saira Banu, wife of late Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, fondly remembered him on his 3rd death anniversary.

She shared how Kumar, despite suffering from insomnia, found solace in her presence, even humorously referring to her as his 'sleeping pill'.

The couple, who starred together in five films, shared a deep bond and love for over 55 years until Kumar's passing in 2021. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Saira Banu pays emotional tribute to Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar on 3rd death anniversary

By Isha Sharma 03:51 pm Jul 07, 202403:51 pm

What's the story On the third death anniversary of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, his widow, former actor Saira Banu, shared an emotional letter on Instagram. In her tribute, she expressed their enduring bond and shared a series of photos. She also revealed an affectionate nickname given to her by Kumar - "sleeping pill," as she was instrumental in helping him overcome severe insomnia.

Anecdote

Banu shared the anecdote behind Kumar's affectionate nickname

Banu shared, "He had absolutely everything at his disposal, yet not many people know that he suffered from severe insomnia. Before our marriage, even after taking pills, he would remain awake until dawn." "However, once we got married and became indispensable to each other, he started sleeping just in time. He even gave me a cute nickname, endearingly saying, 'Saira, you are my sleeping pill, you are my pillow.'"

Memory

Kumar used to affectionately call her 'Aunty'

Banu also reminisced about a humorous incident during one of their home music sessions. Despite trying to sneak away to sleep, Kumar found himself unable to do so without her. He wrote her a note saying, "Feeling sleepy, what do you suggest, Aunty? ... Yours 100%." Banu fondly remembered him, writing, "He was a fun-loving person, always calling me 'Aunty' and laughing. Yet, beneath the jests, laughter, and those heartfelt notes, there lay pure love."

Marriage

Banu-Kumar were married for over half a century

In the conclusion of her tribute, Banu wrote: "Dilip Sahib is forever.... May Allah keep him in his love and blessings...Aameen!" The couple, who tied the knot in 1966, starred together in five films including Jwaar Bhata, Sagina, and Bairaag. They spent 55 years together before Kumar passed away in July 2021. Banu's heartfelt tribute highlights their enduring bond and shared memories.