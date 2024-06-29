'Munjya' continues strong box office performance on Day 22
The Bollywood film Munjya has continued its successful run at the box office, earning an estimated ₹0.85cr India net on its 22nd day. This follows a strong performance over the first 21 days, during which the film accumulated an estimated ₹90.9cr India net. The movie's earnings have fluctuated throughout its run.
Earnings of 'Munjya' showed significant fluctuations throughout its run
Munjya has seen significant fluctuations in its earnings, with increases on weekends and decreases on weekdays. For example, the film earned ₹7.25cr and ₹8cr on the first Saturday and Sunday, respectively, marking an increase of 81.25% and 10.34% from the previous day. However, it also experienced a decrease in earnings during weekdays with a 50% drop on the first Monday and a 38.24% fall on the second Monday.
'Munjya' achieved strong overall earnings despite fluctuations
Despite these fluctuations, Munjya has maintained strong overall earnings. The film collected ₹35.3cr in its first week and ₹32.65cr in its second week, indicating a slight decrease of 7.51%. In its third week, the movie earned ₹22.95cr, marking a further decrease of 29.71%. On day 22, it recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of around 18.59%.
'Munjya' directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, produced by Maddock Films
Munjya is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. The film stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj in key roles. It should be noted that the box office data are compiled from various sources and may significantly differ from producer figures or be approximate.