In brief Simplifying... In brief "Munjya", a film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, continues to perform well at the box office on its 22nd day, despite experiencing fluctuations in earnings.

The film, starring Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj, saw increases in earnings on weekends and decreases on weekdays, but still managed to maintain strong overall earnings.

The box office data may vary from the producer's figures. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bollywood film 'Munjya' continues successful run

'Munjya' continues strong box office performance on Day 22

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:11 pm Jun 29, 202412:11 pm

What's the story The Bollywood film Munjya has continued its successful run at the box office, earning an estimated ₹0.85cr India net on its 22nd day. This follows a strong performance over the first 21 days, during which the film accumulated an estimated ₹90.9cr India net. The movie's earnings have fluctuated throughout its run.

Fluctuations

Earnings of 'Munjya' showed significant fluctuations throughout its run

Munjya has seen significant fluctuations in its earnings, with increases on weekends and decreases on weekdays. For example, the film earned ₹7.25cr and ₹8cr on the first Saturday and Sunday, respectively, marking an increase of 81.25% and 10.34% from the previous day. However, it also experienced a decrease in earnings during weekdays with a 50% drop on the first Monday and a 38.24% fall on the second Monday.

Earnings

'Munjya' achieved strong overall earnings despite fluctuations

Despite these fluctuations, Munjya has maintained strong overall earnings. The film collected ₹35.3cr in its first week and ₹32.65cr in its second week, indicating a slight decrease of 7.51%. In its third week, the movie earned ₹22.95cr, marking a further decrease of 29.71%. On day 22, it recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of around 18.59%.

Production

'Munjya' directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, produced by Maddock Films

Munjya is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. The film stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj in key roles. It should be noted that the box office data are compiled from various sources and may significantly differ from producer figures or be approximate.