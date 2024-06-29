In brief Simplifying... In brief Popular adult film star, Smith, known as "Anon Anon" online, has been arrested for exchanging hundreds of child pornography videos.

The discovery was made during an FBI investigation of another user's phone, leading to a search of Smith's apartment where more abusive material was found.

Facing serious charges, Smith could serve a minimum of five years in prison if convicted. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Adult film actor Austin Wolf arrested for child pornography circulation

Porn star arrested for exchanging 'hundreds of child pornography videos'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:55 am Jun 29, 202411:55 am

What's the story Adult film star Austin Wolf, legally known as Justin Heath Smith, was reportedly arrested in New York for allegedly receiving and distributing child pornography. Federal officials stated that the 43-year-old actor used the Telegram messaging app to exchange "hundreds of videos of child pornography," some featuring children as young as infants. The investigation leading to his arrest revealed a video showing a 10-year-old child being bound, beaten, and raped.

Investigation

Disturbing online exchange uncovered by FBI

The investigation into Smith commenced in April after FBI agents confiscated and examined a cellphone belonging to another Telegram user, as detailed in a federal complaint. During the search of the phone, authorities discovered that this user had communicated with someone under the screen name "Anon Anon." According to the complaint, the two accounts had exchanged about 200 videos and images depicting child sex abuse from March 24 to March 28.

Investigation insights

SD card recovered in Smith's apartment containing abuse material

Agents subsequently utilized the Telegram user's account to discreetly engage with "Anon Anon," later identified as Smith. During their communication, "Anon Anon" mentioned traveling for work on April 14 and indicated a return nearly a week later. Acting on this information, authorities searched Smith's Manhattan apartment after he revealed keeping abusive material on a computer in his room. Law enforcement discovered an SD card in the computer room containing approximately 200 videos of child pornography.

Legal consequences

Wolf faces serious charges and potential prison time

For his heinous misconduct, Smith is reportedly facing one count each of distribution and receipt of child pornography, as well as possession of child pornography. These charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, with maximum sentences reaching up to 20 years and 10 years, respectively. He is scheduled to appear before US Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky in Manhattan on Friday.

Information

Know more about the adult film star

Smith boasts nearly 8,00,000 followers on Instagram and has a substantial following on other platforms as well, including millions on X/Twitter. He gained significant popularity on OnlyFans. In 2018, he reportedly held the top spot among gay porn stars, achieving viral fame with an explicit video featuring an off-duty Delta Airlines flight attendant.