Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter trial

Alec Baldwin's team fails to get 'Rust' manslaughter trial dismissed

What's the story Alec Baldwin is set to face a New Mexico jury in July for his involuntary manslaughter trial over the 2021 death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer rejected the latest attempt by Baldwin's defense team to dismiss the case, stating that they failed to prove "the State acted in bad faith when destroying certain internal components of the firearm." The trial is expected to last approximately two weeks.

Dismissal denied

Defense team's dismissal attempts were rejected

Baldwin's lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, argued that "the government may not knowingly deprive the defense of potentially useful evidence by destroying it." However, Judge Sommer disagreed with this assertion. The defense team also unsuccessfully attempted another dismissal motion with Special Prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Erlinda Johnson during a virtual hearing.

Gun discharge

Baldwin's gun discharge claim has been challenged

Hutchins was killed on October 21, 2021, when a Colt .45 Baldwin was holding discharged a live round during a rehearsal. Baldwin has consistently maintained that he did not pull the trigger while holding the gun. This claim has been challenged by both FBI and independent analysis, stating that the gun would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

Armorer's sentence

'Rust' armorer sentenced, appeals for early release

In April, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. She is currently appealing her sentence and seeking early release based on allegations that the prosecution withheld evidence related to Baldwin's gun. Despite her imprisonment, Gutierrez-Reed is listed as one of over 40 witnesses for the prosecution in Baldwin's trial.

Civil cases

Baldwin faces civil cases in addition to criminal charges

Alongside his criminal charges, Baldwin also faces several civil cases in California and New Mexico courts related to Rust and Hutchins's death. Judge Sommer's ruling means that prosecutors will have to call witnesses who can explain how the gun was damaged and its relevance to the case. Baldwin's legal team had argued that the gun was modified, allowing it to fire without a trigger pull.