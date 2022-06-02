Entertainment

5 ugly legal battles involving Hollywood celebrities

These five celebrities were caught in ugly legal battles.

Hollywood has seen its fair share of drama. And, while it may be tough to remember the pre-Johnny Depp-Amber Heard era, there were many legal cases that were highlighted in the past. While some innocents were caught in ugly legal battles, there were also some notable celebrities who faced criminal convictions. Here are five such celebrities who faced tough legal battles.

#1 Marilyn Manson

Musician Marilyn Manson infamously has the most legal cases stacked against him—be it for sexual assault or psychological abuse. The first allegation was reportedly made by actor Evan Rachel Wood. Four other women opened up after that. Two male security guards also reportedly filed lawsuits against Manson for sexual assault. Recently, his ex-assistant accused him of assault, harassment, and battery. The case was dismissed.

#2 Britney Spears

Pop singer Britney Spears was under her father, Jamie Spears' conservatorship for 13 years. She alleged that she was forced to perform, use birth control, and also forced to take medication during this period. Sr. Spears also reportedly planted a recorder in the singer's room. Now, her father is facing a deposition wherein he will have to disclose the "insane" details of the conservatorship.

#3 Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott has been facing hundreds of lawsuits since his Astroworld Festival tragedy where the audience faced a fatal crowd rush, leading to multiple deaths. Scott is also facing a lawsuit by a Rolling Loud Miami festival attendee who was "severely injured" during a concert in May 2019. The rapper is allegedly accused of ignoring police demands to stop the "uncontrollable" concert.

#4 Alec Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin was sued by the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed by a prop gun misfire in October 2021. Rust's production team was accused of "hiring inexperienced and unqualified" armorers and safety crew. The lawsuit also stated that Baldwin "disregarded at least 15 industry standards" which led to the misfire. Baldwin fired a single bullet that reportedly killed Hutchins.

#5 Josh Duggar

On May 25, TV personality Josh Duggar was reportedly sentenced to 151 months in prison over possessing and receiving child porn. The 34-year-old was found guilty of the accused crimes in a six-day trial held in December 2021. Duggar has been accused of other heinous sexual abuse allegations before. This includes accusation from five minors and his own sisters when he was a teenager.