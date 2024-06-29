In brief Simplifying... In brief Comedy legend Martin Mull, known for his unique blend of songwriting and comedy, has passed away at 80.

Mull's diverse career spanned roles in popular TV shows like Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and Roseanne, earning him an Emmy nomination for his role in Veep.

His memorable collaborations include the Cinemax mockumentary The History of White People in America and classic films like Clue and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Martin Mull, multi-talented comedian, dies at 80

Comedy legend Martin Mull (80) dies: Reflecting on his legacy

By Tanvi Gupta 11:34 am Jun 29, 2024

What's the story Martin Mull, the multi-talented comedian, actor, singer-songwriter, and painter known for his roles in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and its spinoff Fernwood 2 Night, is no more. His daughter, Maggie Mull announced his death on Instagram, revealing that he had been battling a long illness. Mull was 80. "He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials," she captioned the post accompanying a fun-loving picture of Mull.

Beginnings

Early life and entry into entertainment: A look

Born in Chicago in 1943, Mull was raised in North Ridgeville, Ohio and New Canaan, Connecticut. He initially aspired to be a painter and studied at the Rhode Island School of Design. His entry into the entertainment industry began when he organized bands to raise money for tuition. Mull is survived by his third wife Wendy Haas and his daughter Maggie, a TV writer-producer.

Breakthrough

Mull's early success and breakthrough role

Mull first gained recognition through his unique blend of songwriting and comedy, with his parody A Girl Named Johnny Cash charting on Billboard's Hot Country Songs for five weeks in 1970. However, it was his role as Garth Gimble in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman that propelled him into the national spotlight. Despite reservations about playing a wife-abusing character, Mull's comic timing made the character work. "Martin is one of a kind," stated Al Burton, the series' creative supervisor.

Career

Mull's diverse career and notable TV roles

While his character Garth met a dreadful end on Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, he returned as Barth Gimble—Garth's twin brother—in the spinoff Fernwood 2 Night. Meanwhile, he starred in various popular TV shows including Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and Roseanne. He was also known for his roles as private detective Gene on Arrested Development and a pharmacist on Two and a Half Men. His portrayal of political operative Bob Bradley on Veep earned him an Emmy nomination in 2016.

Collaborations

His memorable collaborations and recent appearances

Mull collaborated with Fred Willard in the Cinemax mockumentary The History of White People in America and its sequel. In film, Mull starred alongside Tim Curry in the 1985 classic Clue and appeared in Paramount's 1980 film Serial, along with memorable roles in Mr. Mom and Mrs. Doubtfire. More recently, he appeared on the Fox sitcom The Cool Kids and Netflix's The Ranch. May he rest in peace.