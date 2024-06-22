In brief Simplifying... In brief Pop star Justin Timberlake was recently arrested for drunk driving in New York, despite insisting he'd only had one martini.

His world tour, promoting his sixth album, continues unaffected with his next performance at Madison Square Garden.

Legal experts predict fines and a possible license suspension, but no jail time due to his clean record.

Justin Timberlake's emotional message during performance in Chicago

'Been a tough week': Justin Timberlake on first performance post-arrest

By Tanvi Gupta 04:00 pm Jun 22, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Pop sensation Justin Timberlake made his first live appearance since his DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) arrest on Friday (local time). The concert, part of his Forget Tomorrow world tour, was held at the United Center in Chicago. During the performance, Timberlake acknowledged, "It's been a tough week," expressing gratitude to fans for their unwavering support. "I know I'm hard to love sometimes but you keep loving me right back," he said.

Details of Timberlake's DWI arrest

On Tuesday (June 18), Timberlake was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Sag Harbor, New York. The Sag Harbor Police Department reported that he was seen "operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel." After being pulled over, Timberlake was found to be intoxicated and subsequently arrested. He was released on his own recognizance later that morning.

Timberlake continuously claimed he had only 'one martini'

Timberlake allegedly drank a $21 James Bond-famous Vesper Martini at the American Hotel, where he was dining with friends. Despite claiming he had only consumed "one martini," the star refused a Breathalyzer test three times and failed all standardized field sobriety tests. Police noted a "strong odor of alcohol," "slurred speech," and unsteady behavior and his mugshot revealed "bloody" and "bloodshot" eyes. Notably, he has previously acknowledged struggles with alcohol and spoken about efforts to manage his drinking.

Take a look at his emotional address during performance

Timberlake's legal troubles don't halt world tour

Despite his recent arrest, Timberlake's world tour continues as planned. The tour, which supports his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was, began in April. After two nights in Chicago, the pop star is set to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City before heading to Europe. Notably, Timberlake is due back in court on July 26—the same day his European tour begins in Poland. However, the hearing will be virtual and attended by Timberlake's lawyer.

What are the potential legal possible consequences?

Legal experts suggest that Timberlake, who has no prior criminal record, is unlikely to face jail time if convicted but may be subject to fines and a suspension of his driver's license in New York State. His attorney, Eddie Burke Jr., commented, "He was a gentleman. He didn't show any entitlement at all. He did refuse the tests, but that is his right."