In brief Simplifying... In brief Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the upcoming 'Avengers 5', a key part of Marvel's multiverse saga.

His character's expertise in the multiverse will be vital in battling threats like Kang the Conqueror.

The film, possibly directed by Shawn Levy, is expected to start filming in 2025 and will mark a significant point in the conclusion of the multiverse storyline. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Doctor Strange returns for 'Avengers 5'

Major MCU hero confirms return for 'Avengers 5'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:57 pm Jun 22, 202403:57 pm

What's the story The next installment in Marvel's Phase 6 storyline, Avengers 5, is scheduled to begin filming in 2025, with a planned release in the subsequent year. In the latest development, Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed his return as Doctor Strange during a recent episode of Still Watching Netflix, sending fans into a frenzy. The actor expressed his enthusiasm for reprising the role and hinted at exciting developments for the upcoming film.

Actor's insight

'Looking forward to Avengers 5, which is cooking up storm'

Cumberbatch shared his joy in reprising the role of Doctor Strange in Avengers 5. He stated, "This is Doctor Strange. He's a Marvel character and, well, I'll be really honest about it, the joy of playing him is immense." "It's been a lovely relationship with [Marvel] ever since [being cast]. I'm very much looking forward to Avengers [5] next year, which is cooking up a storm."

Character significance

Doctor Strange's crucial role in 'Avengers 5'

Doctor Strange's involvement in Avengers 5 is considered crucial due to his experience with the multiverse. This expertise will be instrumental in combating potential threats like Kang the Conqueror. His inclusion aligns with his recent exploration of alternative realities in the Phase 4 film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the full cast for Avengers 5 is yet to be revealed, Doctor Strange's participation is a logical choice given these factors.

Plot details

'Avengers 5': A significant chapter in Marvel's multiverse saga

The upcoming film, temporarily titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty, is expected to unravel some mysteries from Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Multiverse Saga. It marks a significant milestone in Marvel's multiverse storyline as it indicates the beginning of its conclusion. The decision to start filming in 2025 aligns with rumors that Shawn Levy, known for directing Deadpool & Wolverine, may helm this Phase 6 film. As preparations continue, more actors are expected to announce their involvement in Avengers 5.