In brief Simplifying... In brief Riteish Deshmukh is set to make his OTT debut with 'Pill', a series about a whistleblower's fight against corruption in the pharmaceutical industry, premiering on JioCinema from July 12.

Alongside this, Deshmukh has a busy schedule with roles in 'Raid 2', 'Housefull 5', and 'Kakuda', the latter also premiering on ZEE5 on the same day.

His most recent work includes directing and acting in the Marathi film 'Ved'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Riteish Deshmukh makes OTT debut with 'Pill'

Riteish Deshmukh's debut OTT series 'Pill' to premiere on JioCinema

By Isha Sharma 02:53 pm Jun 22, 202402:53 pm

What's the story It's time for new beginnings. Actor Riteish Deshmukh is set to make his first appearance on an OTT platform with the series Pill. The series, produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and created by Raj Kumar Gupta, will be available on JioCinema Premium. Known for his roles in successful films like Heyy Babyy, Total Dhamaal, and Ek Villain, Deshmukh is now ready to engage audiences in a new medium.

Series preview

'Pill' offers glimpse into the pharmaceutical sector's unethical practices

The first motion poster of the show was unveiled on Saturday, providing a sneak peek into the challenging journey of a whistleblower battling against corrupt practices in the pharmaceutical industry. The series, set to stream from July 12, promises an intriguing narrative of morality and corruption. The show also stars veteran actor Pawan Malhotra.

Twitter Post

Check out the motion poster here

Future Ventures

Deshmukh's upcoming projects include 'Raid 2' and 'Kakuda'

In addition to Pill, Deshmukh is also slated to star in the much-awaited sequel, Raid 2, alongside Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor. He will also reunite with Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5. Not just that, he will also feature in Kakuda with Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem; coincidentally, Kakuda is also set for a premiere on ZEE5 on July 12. His most recent work was in the Marathi film Ved, which he also directed.