Sonakshi Sinha-Riteish Deshmukh's 'Kakuda' locks premiere date on ZEE5

By Isha Sharma 12:35 pm Jun 21, 202412:35 pm

What's the story Aditya Sarpotdar is currently basking in the success of his recent horror-comedy film Munjya, starring Sharvari, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh. Now, he is ready for another project in the same genre: Kakuda. On Friday, it was announced that the film, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem, will premiere on ZEE5 on July 12. It is Sinha's second project of 2024 after Heeramandi and the first for Deshmukh and Saleem.

Film plot

The film explores a unique tale of fear and laughter

Kakuda takes place in Ratodi, a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, which is known for its ancient curse. The narrative of the film revolves around the unusual ritual of opening two similar-looking doors in each house every Tuesday at 7:15pm to avoid Kakuda's wrath. The synopsis says, "Every house in the district has two similar looking doors, one that is normal size and one which is smaller than the other."

Director's take

Director is confident about the project

Director Sarpotdar is confident that Kakuda will resonate with audiences. He said, "It's a challenging task to make viewers simultaneously scared and amused, but with 'Kakuda,' I am confident that we have hit the right chord yet again." The film was written by Avinash Diwedi and Chirag Garg and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It reportedly wrapped filming in 2021 and has now finally found a release window.

Twitter Post

