Anurag Kashyap discusses strained relationships with Abhay Deol, Pankaj Jha

By Isha Sharma 12:16 pm Jun 21, 2024

What's the story In a recent interview, acclaimed filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap discussed his strained relationships with actors Abhay Deol and Pankaj Jha. He revealed that he hasn't met Deol since the shooting of their film Dev D, stating "If I will speak the truth, he (Abhay) will have no face left to show." Kashyap also addressed his misunderstanding with Jha, who was upset about being replaced by Pankaj Tripathi in Gangs of Wasseypur without prior notice.

Defense stated

'It's his side of the story'

While speaking to Janice Sequeira, Kashyap said, "Abhay, I have not met him since the shooting of Dev D." "He didn't even come for promotions and he has never spoken to me since. If he wants to call me toxic, fine, it's his side of the story." "There is too much truth in there that Abhay will also not have the courage to talk about. And I will not talk about it because it will make him look like sh*t."

Deol's anger

Deol and Kashyap have been at war for some time

Deol's fight with Kashyap has been raging on for a while now. While expressing his anger toward Kashyap, Deol accused Kashyap of "glorifying" Dev D's "toxic main character." "He went in public...said a lot of lies about me," Deol earlier stated, referencing an interview where Kashyap accused him of demanding a five-star hotel despite budget constraints. They also had disagreements regarding the film's ending.

Replacement explained

Kashyap clarified the 'misunderstanding' with Jha

Kashyap also addressed his "misunderstanding" with Jha. He said, "I only remember that Pankaj Jha had joined the Osho ashram and he was not into acting, he had been painting." "I wanted him for the role, he disappeared. He was busy. And I was running on a very tight budget, I had to get someone." "Simple thing. I am hearing now that Pankaj Jha is upset after 14 years, why is he upset after so long?"

Accusations addressed

The labels of being "problematic" and "toxic"

Responding to accusations of being "problematic" and "toxic," the Bad Cop actor stated, "I can't always make people happy. I avoid working with people who I think are problematic, and the ones who think I am problematic are the ones with whom I have never worked." He emphasized that he cannot please everyone and chooses not to work with those he perceives as problematic.