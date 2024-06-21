In brief Simplifying... In brief For a cool ₹2 lakh, you can spend a night at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Beverly Hills mansion.

Have ₹2 lakh? Spend night at SRK's Beverly Hills mansion!

By Isha Sharma 11:51 am Jun 21, 2024

What's the story Shah Rukh Khan's famed abode in Mumbai, Mannat, represents dreams, desires, ambition, and upward mobility for thousands of people across the country. However, that's not his only awe-inspiring property. His Beverly Hills mansion, reportedly available for rent at ₹2 lakh per night, is also luxury personified. It reportedly features six bedrooms with luxurious amenities including jacuzzis and private cabanas.

Inside the luxurious lifestyle at Khan's Beverly Hills mansion

According to Architectural Digest, Khan's Beverly Hills Luxury Chateau is a blend of period revival pieces and modern masterpieces. The drawing room features beige sofa sets, a fireplace, and a bookshelf adorned with a beautiful painting. The villa follows a white and beige color scheme, decorated with mirrors and grand chandeliers, and the bathrooms are designed to be a perfect mix of classic and contemporary styles. It's located at a 5-minute walk from Santa Monica, Rodeo Drive, and West Hollywood.

Khan's experiences at the Beverly Hills mansion

In 2017, Khan shared his experiences staying at the villa. He stated, "There's no place like home to disconnect from the outside world and spend some time with oneself." "Being able to break away from a fast-paced lifestyle, several thousand miles away from the city has been a refreshing experience." The actor reportedly spent quality time with his family in this house and stayed there while shooting for Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Khan's recent professional achievements and upcoming work

On the professional front, Khan has enjoyed a series of successful films including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. These back-to-back hits have further cemented his status as Bollywood's highest-earning actor. Though he is yet to announce his next project, reports suggest that he will soon start shooting for King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-starring Suhana Khan.